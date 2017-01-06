A magazine made a massive gaffe on its front page…

People can’t stop talking about this huge gaffe a magazine in Washington made on its front cover.

To publicise a story on an upcoming anti-Trump protest – the Women’s March on Washington – the paper’s editors thought they were printing a hard-hitting cover image.

Unfortunately, they’d made a pretty big mistake. Take a look.

Listen, everybody makes mistakes. But perhaps this is a sign that @WaPoExpress needs to hire more women in the art dept. ♀ pic.twitter.com/GDHYN5xuy7 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 5, 2017

Clearly, someone had mistakenly drawn the universal male sign of Mars instead the female Venus symbol to mark the Women’s March. Oops.

The guilty paper was the Washington Post Express – a free daily distributed across Washington DC.

Their posts got rinsed on social media, but worst of all, the cover actually got printed.

By the way, if you were wondering whether @WaPoExpress actually printed those covers, the answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/AJL1PwPDpp — neontaster (@neontaster) January 5, 2017

The Express quickly deleted all their updates containing the old cover, and sheepishly admitted what had happened.

We made a mistake on our cover this morning and we’re very embarrassed. We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T — Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

People pointed out that they probably needed more women in the room when it was okayed.

@WaPoExpress hire more women — She Got More Votes (@AshleyLLouise) January 5, 2017

Some thought it might be the biggest mistake ever made in print.

is this some kind of record for largest typo pic.twitter.com/kOZ9UIp0Ig — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) January 5, 2017

Others pointed out that dearly departed Prince’s logo would have been closer to the truth.

.@WaPoExpress

PHOTO EDITOR:

Ok...I think I got it this time! pic.twitter.com/wUs5BxXg0D — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 5, 2017

And we’ve all done it, right? You proof-read everything and then miss the most important error.

editor: "You double checked this is the symbol for women, right?"



graphics ed: "Haha yeah totally. Absolutely."



(later)



"Wait..." pic.twitter.com/WfFIZDl8sq — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 5, 2017

Oops.