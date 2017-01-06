A magazine made a massive gaffe on its front page…

People can’t stop talking about this huge gaffe a magazine in Washington made on its front cover.

To publicise a story on an upcoming anti-Trump protest – the Women’s March on Washington – the paper’s editors thought they were printing a hard-hitting cover image.

Unfortunately, they’d made a pretty big mistake. Take a look.

Clearly, someone had mistakenly drawn the universal male sign of Mars instead the female Venus symbol to mark the Women’s March. Oops.

The guilty paper was the Washington Post Express – a free daily distributed across Washington DC.

Their posts got rinsed on social media, but worst of all, the cover actually got printed.

The Express quickly deleted all their updates containing the old cover, and sheepishly admitted what had happened.

People pointed out that they probably needed more women in the room when it was okayed.

Some thought it might be the biggest mistake ever made in print.

Others pointed out that dearly departed Prince’s logo would have been closer to the truth.

And we’ve all done it, right? You proof-read everything and then miss the most important error.

Oops.
