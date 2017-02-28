A letter from a stranger on a train encouraged this woman to keep up her recovery from anorexia

A woman recovering from anorexia is on the hunt for a stranger who handed her an encouraging note on a train in England.

Rose, who has requested her name to be changed, was travelling to The Recover Clinic in Brighton for a day of outpatient treatment for her condition when a woman approached her, gave her a note and slipped away.

The heartwarming note acknowledged the tough time Rose was going through, saying: “Everyone goes through troubles in life, some more serious than others.

“I can’t help but notice yours and I’m so sorry.”

(The Recover Clinic)

The writer then goes on to give Rose words of encouragement, telling her: “You will get through this, keep fighting.

“One day you’ll realise you have more good days than bad … NEVER GIVE UP.”

Rose has released the letter during Eating Disorder Awareness Week in the UK to try and find the woman who wrote it.

She says she was moved by the impact a stranger’s kindness and good will can have, and wants to share her story to show others going through recovery that, although it can feel lonely, there are always people out there who want to help and support you, whatever your circumstances.

The Recover Clinic have posted the letter on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #RosesLetter. Get in touch if you know the mysterious letter-writer!