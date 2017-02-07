A hungover employee called in sick on his day off and his boss' response was priceless

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Getting a bit too carried away on a work night and then wanting to crawl into a small, dark cave when you wake up in the clutches of a hangover from hell.

In these circumstances, there are three options: Power through and make it to work, quit and live forever in your quilt or call in sick.

This guy, Mark McLelland, thought he’d call in sick, but what he didn’t realise that it was actually a Sunday, and he was calling in sick on his day off.

When u wake up thinking it's Monday morning and text your gaffer wanting a day aff 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z3UAah2AY9 — Mark McLelland (@Mark_McLelland) February 5, 2017

His boss thankfully was pretty cool about it, and labelled Mark a “fuckin weapon”.

Had Mark got the day right, he would’ve been calling in sick on ‘National Sickie Day’, which is traditionally the first Monday in February (the 6th this year) where the greatest amount of employees take the day off work due to illness.

The admission on Twitter has gone down a storm on Twitter, garnering close to 26,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

At least you got to stay in bed anyway Mark, eh?

Community GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

