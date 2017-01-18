A huge sinkhole has swallowed a truck in America

A truck driver in the US had a work day from hell after his truck was partially swallowed by a sinkhole in a car park.

Luckily, he escaped uninjured.

Local officials say the ground collapsed due to an old pipe rusting beneath the parking lot in Georgia.

A look down into sink hole that swallowed 55,000 lb truck. Pumping fuel and water tanks out now to make it lighter pic.twitter.com/eQENlKa9T4 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 17, 2017

The 55,000 pound truck is still carrying 1,600 gallons of water. This needs to be removed before the truck can be pulled from the hole.

Sinkhole in Hall Co. swallows back of big truck. Driver okay after quiet the shock pic.twitter.com/7nohkwojxl — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) January 17, 2017

And you thought you were having a bad day.