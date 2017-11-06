A hotel room in the sky? You need to see the new Singapore Airlines first class suites

We all dream of proper, horizontal beds and some personal space on long-haul flights. Well, Singapore Airlines have gone one step further and unveiled entire suites.

There will be six spacious rooms for first class passengers on every A380 – to make you feel as if you’re already on holiday in an exclusive hotel room, when you’re still travelling to your destination.

Each suite has a bed (doubles for couples) with adjustable recline, a leather chair, a 32-inch HD TV, wardrobe, and lavish furnishings and finishes – like a feature wall and mood lighting. Even the bathrooms look like something you’d find in a nice hotel, with a vanity table and seat.

The suites, which will be on 19 planes, were designed by the Parisian Pierrejean Design Studio and the embroidered duvet is by French luxury label Lalique. As always on Singapore Airlines, the food sounds just as exclusive as the design – with lobster thermidor and veal fillet on the menu.

Well doesn’t this look lovely? (Singapore/PA)

The other classes haven’t been forgotten about though – Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats on the A380 aircrafts have all undergone a design makeover for extra comfort, including double beds in business class.

“The new cabin products are the culmination of four years of work, involving extensive customer research and close partnerships with our designers and suppliers,” says Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong. “We are confident that the results will genuinely ‘wow’ our customers, and ensure that we continue to provide them an unparalleled travel experience.”

Can we take a minute to appreciate this sit down vanity table in the bathroom? (Singapore Airlines/PA)

Singapore Airlines’ A380s currently serve Auckland, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Sydney, and Zurich.

Passengers flying from Singapore to Sydney on December 18 will be the first to try out the new upgrades and the fare for first class suites is currently €3378.74 per person.