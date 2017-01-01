A homeless man found a stranger's £200 shopping and returned it to him

This’ll make your day: A homeless man returned a bag of shopping worth hundreds of pounds after he found it in a phonebox.

The selfless act was posted to Facebook by the owner of the shopping, Lewis Roberts, with a photo of the hero.

He wrote: “This man, Gary found my shopping I had left in Liverpool last night and got in touch with the store to get it back to me.

Lewis Roberts – This man, Gary found my shopping I had… | Facebook



“He’s also a chef if anyone knows where he can find employment. As despite being homeless he still returned my items which could have easily been sold on.”

Gary found a £140 suit along with some other items in the bag from Greenwoods Menswear store in Liverpool on Friday night.

The post has been shared over 19,000 times on Facebook.

A fundraising page has been set up for Gary in order to help give him a “break” and it has already raised over £6000 for him.

It reads: “I believe in the people of this world, and hope that together we can sponsor Gary to get on his feet.”

Election 2016 GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

