A gymnast took an acrobatic approach in this cross-country race

A young gymnast’s acrobatic approach to cross-country running has gone viral.

Mica Buck, 16, was running a race at Oyster River, New Hampshire, when with some encouragement from the crowd he decided to vault the hay bale in style.

As if that wasn’t classy enough Buck, from Merrimack, said he set a personal record in the 3.1-mile race – finishing in 19 minutes and 50 seconds.

Looking at Buck’s Instagram though, it’s not hard to see why he makes somersaults look easy.

“When we got to the race my team saw the hay and said I should flip off it during the race as a joke,” Buck told the Press Association. “I said okay and then I did it and everyone loved it.”

Buck’s friends Hunter Cote and Mia Rowell helped him share the video, which has been shared thousands of times – and has over 27,000 views on Buck’s personal Instagram account.

Awesome stuff. Just perhaps don’t try to replicate Buck’s flip the next time you’re out on your morning run – not without a lot of practice at least.
