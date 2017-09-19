A gymnast took an acrobatic approach in this cross-country race

A young gymnast’s acrobatic approach to cross-country running has gone viral.

Mica Buck, 16, was running a race at Oyster River, New Hampshire, when with some encouragement from the crowd he decided to vault the hay bale in style.

Still got a personal record. #sctop10 @espn @barstoolsports tag them #19:50 A post shared by Yung Buck (@yung_.buck) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

As if that wasn’t classy enough Buck, from Merrimack, said he set a personal record in the 3.1-mile race – finishing in 19 minutes and 50 seconds.

Looking at Buck’s Instagram though, it’s not hard to see why he makes somersaults look easy.

Don't bleed on the horse ~ Coach Mike A post shared by Yung Buck (@yung_.buck) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

“When we got to the race my team saw the hay and said I should flip off it during the race as a joke,” Buck told the Press Association. “I said okay and then I did it and everyone loved it.”

That's me — Mica Buck (@MicaBuck1) September 17, 2017

Buck’s friends Hunter Cote and Mia Rowell helped him share the video, which has been shared thousands of times – and has over 27,000 views on Buck’s personal Instagram account.

Awesome stuff. Just perhaps don’t try to replicate Buck’s flip the next time you’re out on your morning run – not without a lot of practice at least.