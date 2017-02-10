A guy who 'found £11,000 worth of cocaine in his Nesquik' is suing the supermarket

A shopper is suing a supermarket for “moral damage” after finding 13,000 euros (£11,000) of cocaine in his Nesquik.

The man, from Zaragoza, Spain, first became curious about his chocolate milkshake powder after getting home and realising the tub was already open.

It was then that he discovered the 250g packet of cocaine and phoned the police.

From 😴 to 😱 real "Quik" 😜 — Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) February 6, 2017

Spain’s National Police have opened an investigation, according to the i newspaper, and tested the substance to confirm it was cocaine.

The man at the centre of the story has chosen to remain anonymous for obvious reasons but, after the local news story went viral in Spain, he announced plans to sue the supermarket where he bought the Nesquik – partly because of the attention the story had received and partly because of fear of retaliation by drug traffickers.

It’s not unusual for drugs to be smuggled into Spain using food but we reckon following this news story people will definitely be paying attention the next time they spot a Nesquik tub with its lid slightly ajar.