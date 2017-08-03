A giant panda just gave birth to twins, making her the oldest panda mother at a record 23 years old

A 23-year-old panda has given birth to twins, becoming the oldest panda mother on record.

Haizi, whose age is equal to 80 human years, welcomed a female cub and a male cub at Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province, China, on July 30.

She surpassed the age of the previous oldest panda mother by one year – the last record-holder was 22 years old, which is equivalent to around 77 human years.

One panda year is equivalent to three or four human years.

Adorable Haizi previously birthed twins when she was 19.

Experts at the centre say the record birth was a “breakthrough in panda breeding”.

Pandas typically live up to 20 years in the wild, but in captivity, can reach 30 years of age.