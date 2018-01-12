A German advert just revived the viral ‘When mama isn’t home’ skit

A German advert has revived a father-son viral sensation that you might recognise from a couple of years back.

“When mama isn’t home” saw Australian dad Russ Bauer playing a trombone in the kitchen, before his young son Toby popped up to start banging out percussion with the oven door.

It was the meme of the moment in 2014, becoming a series featuring a variety of instruments between the parent and child.

Now though they’re back to advertise an HP computer as part of Germany’s Otto Shopping Festival.

Ah it’s good to have them back.

The father and son originally appeared on a YouTube channel by Toby’s sister, now known as Jess Conte but previously Jess Bauer, a musician herself.

Since the first instance, a cover of Freaks by DJ Timmy Trumpet, Russ and Toby have reappeared a number of times with covers including Darude’s Sandstorm…

… and Misirlou from Pulp Fiction.

The original performance also sparked a series of remixes and copycat videos with millions of views.