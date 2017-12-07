A gay man denied a marriage licence by a county clerk is now running for her job

A man refused a marriage licence twice by a county clerk in Kentucky is to run against her for the job.

David Ermold announced his candidacy for the Rowan County clerkship on Wednesday, a month after Kim Davis confirmed she would seek re-election in 2018.

English professor Ermold and his now husband David Moore were refused a marriage licence by Davis twice in 2015. She denied the licence on the grounds of her religious beliefs.

Eventually Davis served five days in jail for her refusal to obey a court ruling requiring her to issue licences.

In a strange turn of events Davis, as the clerk for Rowan County, was required to process Ermold’s paperwork declaring his run for office.

Ermold said in a campaign statement that he would “restore professional leadership, fairness and responsibility to the office”.

Ermold isn’t Davis’s only competition. Three other people have also filed to run against her.
