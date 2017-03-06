A former staffer just let Barack Obama's cunning plan for Donald Trump out of the bag

Donald Trump has claimed that Barack Obama tapped the phones in Trump Tower in the lead up to the election, although hasn’t provided any evidence as to how he arrived at that conclusion.

A spokesperson for Obama has denied the claims, but his former speechwriter Jon Favreau may just have let the cat out of the bag.

It turns out the former president had a very cunning plan.

It all makes sense now…

But in all seriousness, it looks like Congress will investigate the matter, with White House press secretary Sean Spicer laying out what Trump has requested happens next.

The statement delivered on behalf of Obama called the allegations “false”, and said that no White House official ever interfered in any Justice Department investigations – which are supposed to be conducted free of political influence.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say exactly where Trump had received his information, and told ABC Trump is: “going off information that he’s seen that has led him to believe that… And if it is (true), this is the greatest overreach and the greatest abuse of power that I think we’ve ever seen, and a huge attack on democracy itself.”

The President’s tweets announcing his apparent discovery compared any alleged wire-tapping to Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

Congressional committees are currently investigating potential Russian interference in last year’s election, and the White House has pushed for Trump’s latest claims to be looked into at the same time.

The White House will not comment further until an investigation takes place, but Favreau might have already told us all we need to know.

