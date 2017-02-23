A former Disney sculptor is mass producing naked Trump troll dolls and they're terrifying

Yes, a NSFW Donald Trump troll doll now exists and you can pre-order it on Kickstarter.

The tiny vinyl sculpture, which is 4.75in tall and 4in wide, was created by former Disney sculptor Chuck Williams and comes with a tiny mobile phone in hand, to show the miniature US president is always Twitter-ready.

Williams, 56, explained: “Trump’s hair has always reminded me of a troll doll.

(Chuck Williams)

“The fact that he is a Twitter troll was icing on the cake. After the election, I was in shock, like everyone else that didn’t see it happening, and I just started sculpting this silly figure as a pressure release vent to the reality of President Trump.”

After posting photos of his prototype doll, made with a polymer clay called Super Sculpey, on Facebook, Williams received a lot of requests for his work and decided to start a Kickstarter funding page to take his product to market.

(Chuck Williams)

The doll proved extremely popular and within days, Williams had smashed his 38,000 dollar (£30,000) target, with pledges totalling more than 100,000 dollars (£80,000).

Williams, who has been sculpting for more than 30 years, said: “We are so very grateful and happy with bouts of unbelievable joy and excitement! I’m thrilled that it has connected with people the way it has.”

Explaining why he decided to make the Trump doll nude, Williams said: “I wanted to make it clear I sculpted the entire figure and did not cast an existing doll, and also, I wanted it to be a bit insulting.

(Chuck Williams)

“I was terrified at the thought of having ‘Newborn Male Genitals’ in my Google algorithm or images on my computer so I just made an educated guess.

“The original concept had his long red tie covering him up but the fans on Facebook made it clear they wanted the opportunity to customise the figure and that was something they wanted to do.”

With production under way, shipping of the Trump troll dolls is expected to begin next month.