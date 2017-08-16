A football match was halted because of eggs and the resulting puns were, well, eggcellent

A football match between Nantwich Town and Altrincham had to be stopped on Tuesday evening after eggs were thrown on the pitch.

13' Play stopped. Believe because eggs are being thrown onto the pitch from outside the ground? Bizarre.



0-0 | #RobinsLive — Altrincham FC (@altrinchamfc) August 15, 2017

Yep, they're eggs. This is weird. — Altrincham FC (@altrinchamfc) August 15, 2017

According to the Altrincham’s Twitter account, play was stopped in the 13th minute because the eggs were being thrown onto the pitch from outside the ground.

Following the club’s tweet, fans sprung into action. From chicken jokes to talk of calling the coppers, the fans really showed their punning prowess.

Someone is being very shell-fish here. It may be just a yolk but this is a serious game — Mark Carruthers (@MarkNLDaily) August 15, 2017

Are they too chicken to cross the road and come into the ground? — All Things Mariners (@AllThgMariners) August 15, 2017

@sportbible Not worth the whisk of playing on I guess — Tommy Baker (@tommybaker1978) August 15, 2017

Scamble the police — Darren Fred Gregory (@AltyDaz) August 15, 2017

What are the rules ans rEGGulations on that? — John Smith (@Balotellitubby) August 15, 2017

More eggsciting than Saturday all ready — Darren Fred Gregory (@AltyDaz) August 15, 2017

It only took a few minutes to clear up the mess, and play resumed. The Evostik North game ended 1-1.