A football match was halted because of eggs and the resulting puns were, well, eggcellent

A football match between Nantwich Town and Altrincham had to be stopped on Tuesday evening after eggs were thrown on the pitch.

According to the Altrincham’s Twitter account, play was stopped in the 13th minute because the eggs were being thrown onto the pitch from outside the ground.

Following the club’s tweet, fans sprung into action. From chicken jokes to talk of calling the coppers, the fans really showed their punning prowess.

It only took a few minutes to clear up the mess, and play resumed. The Evostik North game ended 1-1.
