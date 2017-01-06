A father who says he was fired for attending his son's birth has been inundated with job offers

Attending your child’s birth is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life – but for this man, it came with a big cost.

Lamar Austin, of New Hampshire in the US, said he lost his job as a part-time security guard, but people have flocked to his aid with job offers and a Go Fund Me page to help “ease financial pressures” for himself and his family.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

The page set up by Sara Persechino reads: “On January 1, Lamar and Lindsay Austin celebrated the birth of their son, Cainan – the first baby born at Concord Hospital in 2017. Unfortunately, attending the birth of his son cost Lamar his job as a part-time security guard.

“No one should have to choose between their family and their job. Welcoming a new baby to a family should be a joyous time.”

According to the Concord Monitor, Lamar faced the tough choice of whether to attend the birth of his newest son, Cainan, or be fired from his new job. Austin chose his son, and his employer informed him that night that he was being let go.

(GoFundMe/cainanaustin)

Lamar is reported to have received three job offers, as well as an apprenticeship from the local business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and from the labour union, AFL-CIO.

So everything worked out in the end for the Austin family!