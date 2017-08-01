A famous Cork landmark is celebrating a big birthday today

Today marks the birthday of Cork's iconic English Market.

The market first opened its doors to the public way back in 1788 and it has since become a beloved institution.

Locals visit regularly to stock up on Cork staples such as tripe and drisheen, spiced beef, and crubeens.

It survived economic recessions and even the burning of Cork, and today it is thriving.

Famous visitors to the foodie paradise include Queen Elizabeth II, who popped over for a look around during her visit to Ireland in May 2011.

Here's to many more years of tasty treats and great service.

Happy birthday!