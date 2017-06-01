A family in Florida woke up to find an alligator in their pool

A family in Florida were shocked to discover an unexpected visitor in their swimming pool – a 7ft alligator.

Luckily, these homeowners took a second look … Luckily, these homeowners took a second look this morning before jumping in to kick off their Memorial Day… Deputy Lori Clark was first to respond to the Plantation neighborhood where this healthy 7-8 ft. gator was at the bottom of a family’s swimming pool.

The Sarasota County police responded to a call about the creature on Monday from a presumably quite shocked woman who was cleaning the pool.

As a follow up to Monday’s alligator story, we … As a follow up to Monday’s alligator story, we learned that the initial 911 call came in from a young lady who was cleaning the family’s pool. Who would’ve thought?! Let this be a reminder that it’s mating season in Florida and these creatures, especially the females, are on the move looking for areas to lay eggs.

The police issued a warning that it’s mating season in Florida, meaning female alligators in particular are on the lookout for a good place to lay eggs in a body of water.

It’s never been so enviable to not own a pool.