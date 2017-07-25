A family from Muff in Donegal appeared on Family Fortunes AU and this happened

For a small little island we have our fair share of unusual place names; such as Fartrim in Co Cavan, Slutsend in Coolcock, Co Dublin and Bastardstown in Co Wexford.

But none more famous than Muff in Co Donegal.

Tourists from all over the world travel to the north of Donegal to take photos next to the welcome sign.

The Muff welcoming committee! A post shared by noreenicorn (@noreenbrown16) on Aug 24, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

And sign up to the famous diving club.

The Sheaffer family, descended from the wee town, made their way on Family Fortunes Australia over the weekend and host Grant Denyer simply couldn’t contain himself as they introduced themselves.

Specially when the team leader, Caitlin explained that her school she attended in the town was named, Holly Bush.

Check out the full conversation, including outtakes, here.

The family bagged themselves 10K.