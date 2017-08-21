A dog has been helping a man shop and it’s broken the internet
Yes, you read that headline right – a dog has been spotted helping out with the shopping in a store in the US.
Prepare yourself.
I'm still shook pic.twitter.com/TPYLRNHDP0— ashleen🌺 (@ashleenn_) August 20, 2017
Yes – that’s actually happening.
And just in case you don’t think it’s legit, there were more witnesses posting videos of the pooch.
Saw him too 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/vJ09aHxfFS— Its me ari 🦋 (@AriannaCoria) August 20, 2017
Naturally Twitter user @ashleen_’s original post has received retweets and likes by the hundreds of thousands – and the reaction to the puzzling sight is generally one of shock.
Understandably, it also seemed some were a little jealous of the owner’s helpful, chore-doing dog.
Such was their envy they even started posting pictures of their lazier mutts – although none of them should be faulted for cuteness.
Mine just lays down pic.twitter.com/xfmkMKOApe— Jeremy (@bootywranglers) August 20, 2017
Same here 😁 pic.twitter.com/wiex1ml4Ll— Perfectly Posh with (@GenivePosh) August 20, 2017
Same pic.twitter.com/yVXyen8TIm— Margot (@soullesschimney) August 20, 2017
i'm gonna add to this if you don't mind pic.twitter.com/Yh7Fw74Se6— ♥️ (@hellobedlam) August 20, 2017
Same pic.twitter.com/kA15zgd0yn— Kayla Donahue (@kaylanicole13_) August 20, 2017
Keep the doggos coming internet – you’re nailing what you do best right now.
