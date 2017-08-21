A dog has been helping a man shop and it’s broken the internet

Yes, you read that headline right – a dog has been spotted helping out with the shopping in a store in the US.

Prepare yourself.

Yes – that’s actually happening.

And just in case you don’t think it’s legit, there were more witnesses posting videos of the pooch.

Saw him too 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/vJ09aHxfFS — Its me ari 🦋 (@AriannaCoria) August 20, 2017

Naturally Twitter user @ashleen_’s original post has received retweets and likes by the hundreds of thousands – and the reaction to the puzzling sight is generally one of shock.

Understandably, it also seemed some were a little jealous of the owner’s helpful, chore-doing dog.

Such was their envy they even started posting pictures of their lazier mutts – although none of them should be faulted for cuteness.

Mine just lays down pic.twitter.com/xfmkMKOApe — Jeremy (@bootywranglers) August 20, 2017

Same here 😁 pic.twitter.com/wiex1ml4Ll — Perfectly Posh with (@GenivePosh) August 20, 2017

i'm gonna add to this if you don't mind pic.twitter.com/Yh7Fw74Se6 — ♥️ (@hellobedlam) August 20, 2017

Keep the doggos coming internet – you’re nailing what you do best right now.