A dad got his daughter a rainbow flag for Christmas - and wrote the most heartwarming letter to go with it

A girl in Ohio asked for a gay pride flag for Christmas and her dad happily obliged, but he also wrote the most beautiful note.

Dakotah shared a photo on Twitter of her gift and the handwritten letter her dad, a retired marine, wrote.

“My dad got me the best Christmas present I have ever received this year,” she posted.

My dad got me the best Christmas present I have ever received this year. pic.twitter.com/uGcvWdsUxI — BadBee 🌵 (@SatanKotah) December 25, 2016

The note from her dad reads: “Merry Christmas Dakotah,

“When I saw that a gay pride flag was on your list, at first I thought it was an odd request. But after thinking about it, I think I know why.

“I reckon that you feel that everyone else in the family, except grandma, has a flag that represents someone we were/are a part of. I have the Marine Corps, grandpa and mom have the navy, and Darr has the army. So it makes sense that you would want a flag to represent something you are a part of.

“I present you with this flag, to display how you would like. In the spring, when I hang the flags up, I would be proud to hang yours up.”

@garlicjuice oh I teared up, I just wanted one to hang in my room but he's hanging it up outside! — BadBee 🌵 (@SatanKotah) December 25, 2016

She posted that she “teared up” and people’s reactions have been pretty much just that.

@SatanKotah @AngryBlackLady Well I just cried my eyes out 💗 — Alison Dreith (@alidreith) December 25, 2016

@LanaWinterzz @SatanKotah the "I'd be proud to display it with all the other flags" made me lose it — Jillian 👽 (@xjilliangx) December 25, 2016

Dakotah said she’ll share another picture when her flag is hanging up next to her the family’s other flags in the spring.