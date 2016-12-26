A dad got his daughter a rainbow flag for Christmas - and wrote the most heartwarming letter to go with it

A girl in Ohio asked for a gay pride flag for Christmas and her dad happily obliged, but he also wrote the most beautiful note.

Dakotah shared a photo on Twitter of her gift and the handwritten letter her dad, a retired marine, wrote.

“My dad got me the best Christmas present I have ever received this year,” she posted.

The note from her dad reads: “Merry Christmas Dakotah,

“When I saw that a gay pride flag was on your list, at first I thought it was an odd request. But after thinking about it, I think I know why.

“I reckon that you feel that everyone else in the family, except grandma, has a flag that represents someone we were/are a part of. I have the Marine Corps, grandpa and mom have the navy, and Darr has the army. So it makes sense that you would want a flag to represent something you are a part of.

“I present you with this flag, to display how you would like. In the spring, when I hang the flags up, I would be proud to hang yours up.”

She posted that she “teared up” and people’s reactions have been pretty much just that.

Dakotah said she’ll share another picture when her flag is hanging up next to her the family’s other flags in the spring.
