A couple from First Dates Ireland have gone Facebook official about their relationship!

First Dates Ireland has been celebrating a fine achievement.

The relationship status of two former singletons who took part on the show looking for love.

For Gary and Aine, who met on the second episode of this season, the search is over as they have decided to make their relationship Facebook official.

That's right people, these two are in lurve!

Áine is a baker from Meath and Gary is a Donegal lad with an accent to die for!

The show announced the news yesterday on the most romantic occasion of the year: Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentines from everyone at COCOtv and the #FirstDatesIRL team...we have some news! <3 pic.twitter.com/78lvcyHY3Y — COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 14, 2017

Sure no better time to spread the good news!

So this show really is a good way to meet people!

If you want to sign up for the next series, they are now accepting applications!

If you wanna find your perfect match. 😉Here's the link. https://t.co/rqYB7lz0Li #FirstDatesIRL — COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 9, 2017

Quick! Hurry!