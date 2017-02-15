A council in the UK is looking for a 'cold-blooded and spineless officer'

Durham County Council is looking for someone to fill the rather unusual post of a “Cold-blooded and Spineless Officer”.

And even with those unattractive attributes, if you get the job, you could be earning a decent salary of around £32,000 a year.

The full-time role is only for maternity leave cover, but you’ll need a degree and experience co-ordinating events.

So what gives?

Well, the ad is actually an oddly worded job title for the head of the council’s invertebrate animal project, called “Cold-blooded and Spineless”.

The council is aiming to “record and celebrate invertebrates in the area” with the scheme, and whoever gets the full-time role will lead the biodiversity project from Stanhope, County Durham.

The ad has been shared more than 1,000 times online, and those who have spotted it seemed to have enjoyed it.

Possibly the best job title ever - anyone cold blooded, spineless and interested?! https://t.co/j2DQaEAB7N — Anna Edmondson (@annaedmondson1) February 8, 2017

So if you think you’ve got the attributes to apply you better hurry, the job closes at midnight on February 15.