A Cork coffee shop is now serving their coffee inside Easter eggs

This Cork cafe has basically made dreams come a reality for a lot of people in the days coming up to Easter.

But what’s better than coffee, you ask?

Coffee served inside of a chocolate Easter egg.

Union Grind Espresso Bar in Cork took to their social media pages to post a video of their creation and we’re not gonna lie, we’ve had it on repeat for a while now.

Talk about upping the Mocha game.
By Anna O'Donoghue

