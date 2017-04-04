A Cork coffee shop is now serving their coffee inside Easter eggs
This Cork cafe has basically made dreams come a reality for a lot of people in the days coming up to Easter.
But what’s better than coffee, you ask?
Coffee served inside of a chocolate Easter egg.
Union Grind Espresso Bar in Cork took to their social media pages to post a video of their creation and we’re not gonna lie, we’ve had it on repeat for a while now.
😳😳😳 #easteregg #chocolate #easter pic.twitter.com/xsdlUVGNds— Union Grind (@uniongrindcork) March 29, 2017
Talk about upping the Mocha game.
