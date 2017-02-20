A controversial stove and a mezzanine made for fascinating viewing on Room to Improve last night

Room to Improve did not fail to impress last night as Dermot Bannon used his usual genius of space and light to transform a 70’s childhood bungalow into a beautiful modern home.

Hannah and James had decided to renovate Hannah’s childhood home in Sutton after both her parents passed away and Dermot jumped at the opportunity.

Of course it was not all plain sailing.

There were a few hiccups along the road to the perfect house.

There was the controversial stove decision where they put the stove in front of the window. Not many people seemed to be gone on that:

#RoomToImprove Can't watch, I have to record it, skip all the stress, A beautiful finish, Just let Dermo do his job, pity about the stove 😬 — Kathleen Nolan (@kathleennolan62) February 20, 2017

Lovely couple on #roomtoimprove but I'd move the stove away from the window! It blocks the garden view @DermotBannon can't put a sofa there! — DeiseDispatches (@CatherineRotteM) February 20, 2017

#roomtoimprove only thing not keen on the #stove in front of the window. Yes no #courtyard — Christine Byrne (@Chrissie407) February 19, 2017

Should have taken Dermot's advice on stove. #roomtoimprove — Bernieoc (@douwanttea) February 20, 2017

There was the new quantity surveyor Lisa O’Brien who took no prisoners when the budget went over and told Dermot straight out his precious mezzanine had to get the chop.

Loved #roomtoimprove tonight. So touching to see a new chapter for a loved family home and the new QS takes no prisoners does she !! — Paula G. (@conchiedalquist) February 19, 2017

#roomtoimprove new QS scares me a little...😬 — Debbie Murphy (@DebbieMurphy79) February 20, 2017

But over all people were just being empathetic with Hannah for losing both her parents in such a short time frame.

In tears at #roomtoimprove — Stephanie Moriarty (@Stephanie_Enrig) February 19, 2017

Solidarity with fellow Adult Orphans everywhere #RoomToImprove — Angela O'Donoghue (@FuchsiaAnge) February 20, 2017

Lovely renovation on #roomtoimprove tonight! My heart went out to Hannah! Good luck to them and their lovely boys making new memories! — Barbara Geoghegan (@BabsGeoghegan) February 19, 2017