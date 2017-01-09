A college student might lose financial aid because authorities think she's dead

A student in Chicago is apparently being denied financial aid because credit companies think she’s dead.

The trouble started for Ashley Walker when her father died from lung cancer in August last year, she told ABC 7 News.

She tried to buy a car two months later, but she was denied credit. Then her attempts to buy internet services were refused.

At the same time, she tried to register at Chicago State University for the new year. But both said something was wrong with her social security number.

This Black woman loves astrochemistry. The federal gov insists she's dead and took her fin aid. HELP! #blackandstem https://t.co/efUpxJOYis — Dr. Chanda 🇧🇧 (@IBJIYONGI) January 3, 2017

When she approached social security, they reportedly told her she was in fact ‘dead’, and gave her the date of her father’s death. Ashley had been an informant on his death certificate, and despite sending this to the credit bureaus, it seems the error remains.

The mix-up meant her credit cards were put on hold, her credit plummeted and she might not get financial aid to continue her degree.

“The credit bureau refused to budge, and even accused me of fraud,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Ashley hopes to go on to be the first black woman to get a PhD in Astrochemistry, and is eligible for a fellowship place at Harvard this summer – but all this is standing in her way.

Does anyone have senior contacts @Experian et al? Credit bureaus wrongly declared this woman dead and it's hurting her school funding. https://t.co/c7bqMqDdVE — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) January 4, 2017

Her GoFundMe page has raised nearly $9,000 of its $20,000 goal, which she says on the site is enough to cover her expenses and her tuition for this semester.

“I am not credit worthy now for loans,” Ashley says on her GoFundMe page, “this is why I am asking for help.”

Chicago State University said it is not at liberty to comment on the matter due to FERPA (The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) – a Federal law that protects the privacy of student education records.