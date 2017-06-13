A collection of Enda Kenny’s most memorable moments

After six years, today's the day Enda Kenny will resign as Taoiseach.

The 66-year-old became Taoiseach on March 6, 2011 and recently became the longest running Taoiseach in the history of the Fine Gael party.

It’s safe to say, his term has been filled a few memorable moments and for the day that is in it, here’s a little look down memory lane:

The day he tried to pronounce ‘digital summit’.

His epic air guitar at the Bruce Springsteen concert in Croke Park

The time he wore jeans and danced with everyone at Cruinniu na Cásca festival

The Obama handshake fail and his little sulk afterwards.

That Happy dance at Bloom

His love for Mayo

The lycra

By Anna O'Donoghue

