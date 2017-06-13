A collection of Enda Kenny’s most memorable moments

After six years, today's the day Enda Kenny will resign as Taoiseach.

The 66-year-old became Taoiseach on March 6, 2011 and recently became the longest running Taoiseach in the history of the Fine Gael party.

It’s safe to say, his term has been filled a few memorable moments and for the day that is in it, here’s a little look down memory lane:

The day he tried to pronounce ‘digital summit’.

FYI, my favourite Vine ever is the one where Enda Kenny’s batteries ran out as he said the words ‘digital summit’ https://t.co/dt3bSsZbiO — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) April 7, 2015

His epic air guitar at the Bruce Springsteen concert in Croke Park

The time he wore jeans and danced with everyone at Cruinniu na Cásca festival

The Taoiseach has danced with almost every child in Dublin today. #Cruinniu pic.twitter.com/cTp0BdiqB4 — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) April 17, 2017

The Obama handshake fail and his little sulk afterwards.

That Happy dance at Bloom

His love for Mayo

Only way to get Enda Kenny's attention in New York City is to roar "Hon Mayo" .. 😂



Quality from @RorysStories pic.twitter.com/0hHNxcSYXM — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 17, 2017

The lycra