A chest wax and a visit from a US president: Here's the highlights of Daffodil Day

Hundreds of volunteers are on the streets around the country collecting for Daffodil Day.

It's the 30th year of the Irish Cancer Society's annual event - which aims to raise vital funds for cancer support services.

People are being urged to give what they can to help the 140,000 cancer patients and survivors in Ireland.

Here are some of the sights around the country of people doing their part for a worthy cause.

Former US President @billclinton lending his support today on #DaffodilDay in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/ymI2YJYboT — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 24, 2017

Today we helped raise €2350 for the Irish Cancer Society at the Daffodil Day Coffee Morning where we also sold Daffodils 🌼🌟 #fairyhelpers pic.twitter.com/GNVA0Ok7jh — The Bank Fairy (@thebankfairy) March 24, 2017

No pain no gain for @IrishCancerSoc our v brave @AVIVAIRELAND men raising funds on #Daffodilday pic.twitter.com/wkOm7bL28y — Breda Judge (@BJJudge) March 24, 2017

Very emotional reading the #daffodilday daffodils in the Garden Of Hope today in the Iveagh Gardens #Dublin pic.twitter.com/pIrQGVHP5Y — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) March 24, 2017