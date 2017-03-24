A chest wax and a visit from a US president: Here's the highlights of Daffodil Day
Hundreds of volunteers are on the streets around the country collecting for Daffodil Day.
It's the 30th year of the Irish Cancer Society's annual event - which aims to raise vital funds for cancer support services.
People are being urged to give what they can to help the 140,000 cancer patients and survivors in Ireland.
Here are some of the sights around the country of people doing their part for a worthy cause.
Former US President @billclinton lending his support today on #DaffodilDay in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/ymI2YJYboT— Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 24, 2017
Today we helped raise €2350 for the Irish Cancer Society at the Daffodil Day Coffee Morning where we also sold Daffodils 🌼🌟 #fairyhelpers pic.twitter.com/GNVA0Ok7jh— The Bank Fairy (@thebankfairy) March 24, 2017
No pain no gain for @IrishCancerSoc our v brave @AVIVAIRELAND men raising funds on #Daffodilday pic.twitter.com/wkOm7bL28y— Breda Judge (@BJJudge) March 24, 2017
@Dalatahotels @thegibsonhotel support with a smile #daffodil day pic.twitter.com/w4lhKgrBzg— Dalata Hotel Group (@Dalatahotels) March 24, 2017
Great work by @CorkCityFire team supporting @CorkDaffDay on the streets of #Cork to raise funds for @IrishCancerSoc #DaffodilDay pic.twitter.com/eeNQm9S6W0— Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) March 24, 2017
Very emotional reading the #daffodilday daffodils in the Garden Of Hope today in the Iveagh Gardens #Dublin pic.twitter.com/pIrQGVHP5Y— Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) March 24, 2017
Thanks to the 1st Year students @BorrisokaneCC who raised €500 for the Irish Cancer Society #daffodil day pic.twitter.com/SgTuQxXusF— Borrisokane CC (@BorrisokaneCC) March 24, 2017
Great job by @BusinessAtUL #daffodilday pic.twitter.com/sgKGH1muyO— Dan O Brien (@DanBlueChief) March 24, 2017
