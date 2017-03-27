A Cavan man is attempting to break the record for the longest journey reversing a tractor and trailer

At this stage we’ve seen them all; the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as nuns, the most people weaving Saint Brigid's crosses and the longest journey with a fridge - all titles in the running for the 'most Irish Guinness Book of Records' record.

This week a Cavan man is attempting to break one of the top ten - the longest journey reversing a tractor and trailer.

Only in Ireland.

The original title is held by a Kerry footballer Eamonn Hickson, who reversed his Massey Ferguson 6490 and Scully Steel trailer the 17.5km from Dingle to Anascaul in 2014.

At the time, Eamonn said the idea came to him when working on a farm in New Zealand.

While no one had ever attempted this record before Hickson, Guinness World Records set a minimum distance of 15km.

Now, one Cavan man is attempting to reverse a grand total of 21km, up the N3 from Virginia to Poles.

The feat will take place this Wednesday from 10am to 1pm so expect traffic delays.