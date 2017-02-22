A bull escaped a slaughterhouse in New York and evaded capture for two hours

A bull which escaped a slaughterhouse in Queens, New York, has died after two hours on the run.

The animal slipped past staff and found his way on to the streets, where it took police hours to contain him using tranquillisers.

Although the video is amusing at first look, it’s got a sad ending.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the animal was going to be taken to a New Jersey animal sanctuary to live out his days in peace, but died en route.

I think it should be a law that if an animal escapes a slaughterhouse it should be taken to a sanctuary. I'm thinking of the NYC bull of2day — Moishe's Mom (@WynneGuglielmo) February 22, 2017

People were pretty upset about the news, but some thought it was a better way to go.

People are sad the bull in Queens died. He escaped a slaughterhouse. He died on his own terms. #DeathWithDignity #Bravo #Olé — Matt Hussong (@shucherface) February 22, 2017

Rest in peace, buddy.