A boy wore a suit to meet his newborn niece because 'first impressions matter'

Becoming an uncle or an aunt can be nerve-racking, so it’s a good idea to be prepared… and fashionable, apparently.

One teen did just this, by turning up to the hospital to meet his newborn niece wearing a suit and tie because “first impressions matter”. He even wore a tie with a clip.

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

Iris Kessler posted the photo of her brother onto Twitter where it quickly went viral, presumably because it is very cute.

The image has garnered over 175k likes and 58k retweets.

But what did the little niece, newly named Carter, think?

Looks like she’s a fan.