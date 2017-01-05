A boy wore a suit to meet his newborn niece because 'first impressions matter'

Back to Discover Home

Becoming an uncle or an aunt can be nerve-racking, so it’s a good idea to be prepared… and fashionable, apparently.

One teen did just this, by turning up to the hospital to meet his newborn niece wearing a suit and tie because “first impressions matter”. He even wore a tie with a clip.

Iris Kessler posted the photo of her brother onto Twitter where it quickly went viral, presumably because it is very cute.

The image has garnered over 175k likes and 58k retweets.

But what did the little niece, newly named Carter, think?

Looks like she’s a fan.

KEYWORDS: Iris Kessler, Suit, Twitter, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover