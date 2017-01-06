A blind man attached a GoPro to his guide dog and the results will make you angry

Meet Kika, the guide dog of former A&E doctor Amit Patel.

Patel began to lose his sight three years ago and following six cornea transplants he was diagnosed with keratoconus during his final year of medical school.

Over the past few months Kika has been wearing a GoPro to show his 1,000+ twitter followers what his life is like as a guide dog.

And trust us the results will make you angry.

Kika has documented him and his owner being deliberately hit with shopping bags, tutted at and barged out of the way during their daily commute on London’s tube lines.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Patel says: “They have loads of space to get past but they seem to think it is fun to barge into a blind person.

“Kika always sits to my left hand side so we often block the escalator and people will hit her with bags and umbrellas to get her to move out of the way.

“The worst part is the tutting and negative comments behind me. People are so rude and arrogant and assume they can do whatever they want.

“One lady even said I should apologise to the people behind her for holding them up. I asked her if I should apologise for being blind and she said, "yes".

“Sometimes I wonder who is the blind person when there are people glued to their mobile phones.

“It really scares Kika sometimes, I can feel how upset she gets and when I get upset she senses it and she won't go on the escalators for a few days.'

His wife Seema reviews the footage at the end of the day and tweets about their travels.

Don’t worry, it’s not all bad - Mika’s free runs make up for the rough time his has on the tubes.

Would you just look at his face.
By Anna O'Donoghue

