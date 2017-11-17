A black labrador dropped the puck at an NHL game and everyone agreed he did a great job

Dogs on ice seems like a recipe for disaster, but one well behaved pup proved that with the right carpet laid out on the right occasion, it can be a resounding success.

Ahead of an ice hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes, a black labrador called Charlie was given the honour of ceremonially kicking things off, and did so in adorable fashion.

Just look at the wholesomeness in his eyes.

Charlie is a really good boy and he did a really good job of dropping the puck. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/GnzOMNBgdc — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2017

Great job, Charlie – it took a lot of discipline not to go back for the puck.

LOOK AT HOW GOOD THIS DOG IS. pic.twitter.com/fl0OPeOYfB — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2017

Charlie is a black labrador retriever in training with America’s VetDogs to be paired up with a veteran.

It’s fair to say everyone was very impressed by his performance.

HIS NAME IS CHARLIE AND HE DID AMAZING — cranKerry sauce (@Kschwenky) November 17, 2017

That's awesome! Good pup for sure! — Mary Gignac Delsing (@MaryDelsing) November 17, 2017

The Islanders triumphed 6-4 over the Hurricanes, but Charlie was the game’s big winner.