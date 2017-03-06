A birthday card exchanged between a father and daughter for 33 years has been lost

To lose something in the post is an annoyance, but when that item is of significant sentimental value, it becomes something more.

Claire Fuller, an author from Winchester, England, had exchanged the same birthday card with her father since 1984, but failed to receive the card this year after Stephen Fuller had posted it in February.

Ms Fuller put an appeal out on Twitter, and it’s fair to say people sympathised with her story.

My Dad & I have been exchanging this birthday card since 1984. This February it got lost in the post :-( If you find it send it home to me. pic.twitter.com/YxTOAksET4 — Claire Fuller (@ClaireFuller2) March 5, 2017

... Can't tell you how upset I am that it's gone. — Claire Fuller (@ClaireFuller2) March 5, 2017

Some offered their assistance in an effort to find the card, which features a sad-looking duck wearing armbands, wellies and a hat.

@ClaireFuller2 @scottreid1980 lost UK post goes to belfast, give it a try and good luck! — Neal Robertson (@thesponguy) March 5, 2017

Others relayed tales of their own letter-based losses.

@ClaireFuller2 I feel for you! Accidentally donated a book which held cards from my parents to me since I was 4 years old. 😢 — lweide1 (@lweide1) March 6, 2017

@ClaireFuller2 If anyone finds a large yellow card with a butterfly & £20 which should have been daughter's first away from home card — Sue (@eleonorasfalcon) March 5, 2017

The general reaction was pure sympathy – the card has been going back and forth between the father and daughter since Ms Fuller’s 18th birthday.

@ClaireFuller2 So sorry this lost and hope you are reunited, but it is heart-achingly lovely. — Claire King (@ckingwriter) March 5, 2017

@ClaireFuller2 oh I hope it turns up xx — Scarlett (@ScarlettAndHat) March 5, 2017

@ClaireFuller2 I so hope you find it, Claire. It’s such a lovely thing. — Rachael Dunlop (@RachaelDunlop) March 5, 2017

Here’s hoping the card turns up, and is travelling back and forth again in no time.