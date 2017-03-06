A birthday card exchanged between a father and daughter for 33 years has been lost

To lose something in the post is an annoyance, but when that item is of significant sentimental value, it becomes something more.

Claire Fuller, an author from Winchester, England, had exchanged the same birthday card with her father since 1984, but failed to receive the card this year after Stephen Fuller had posted it in February.

Ms Fuller put an appeal out on Twitter, and it’s fair to say people sympathised with her story.

Some offered their assistance in an effort to find the card, which features a sad-looking duck wearing armbands, wellies and a hat.

Others relayed tales of their own letter-based losses.

The general reaction was pure sympathy – the card has been going back and forth between the father and daughter since Ms Fuller’s 18th birthday.

Here’s hoping the card turns up, and is travelling back and forth again in no time.
