A Belfast hotel asked Irish dancers to stop practising in the lifts

There's an Irish dancing competition taking place in Belfast with the An Comhdhail World Irish Dance Championships kicking off today.

And as with all things, practice makes perfect so the dancers will be looking to get their steps down at every opportunity.

However, the won't be doing it in the hotel lift.

Spotted by Lianne Reddy in the Premier Inn Cathedral Quarter in Belfast, the management put up a sign warning Irish dancers of the perils of practising in the lift.

An actual sign in the lift in our hotel. I can't breathe with the laughter. pic.twitter.com/jBaXTfgLOD — Lianne Reddy (@LianneReddy) April 8, 2017

The sign reads:

For all our Irish Dancing Champions, We at the Premier Inn understand how you need to practise constantly to perfect your skills. However if you dance in the lifts they will stop moving and you will be stuck in here until we can get an engineer to come and rescue you. Premier Inn Management. P.S. Best of luck at the Waterfront

Class. A lovely postscript as well.