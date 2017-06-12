A baseball team in Japan has a mascot unlike anything you've seen before

A Japanese baseball team has a new, attention-grabbing mascot – and it’s very, very weird.

The Chiba Lotte Marines, who play in Japan’s Pacific League, introduced the “mystery fish” a few weeks ago – but chose their game against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to debut the mascot’s “third form”.

And what an interesting form it is.

Yep, that was the fish’s skeleton jumping out of its body through its own mouth. It’s the look it gives at the end that’s the creepiest.

You won’t be surprised to find out that the skeleton can’t exist outside of its natural habitat for long though.

The Marines also have three bird mascots, which compared to this angler fish-resembling mascot are completely normal. Let’s hope they keep them separated.

Baseball is one of Japan’s biggest sports, and the country currently sits above the USA in the WBSC world rankings.

Unfortunately the unveiling of the mystery fish’s third form couldn’t help the Marines to victory. The Swallows beat them 9-6.

If that wasn’t all weird enough for you, you can witness an extra two minutes of the mascot rolling around the field here.