A bagpiper plays Scotland the Brave while doing a 50-metre bungee jump. And why not?

Back to Discover Home

Here’s something you never thought you would see.

This is the daredevil moment piper Roddy Garden plunged 50m into the air from a bungee platform – while playing Scotland the Brave.

The stunt, which took place across a Perthshire gorge, was part of the launch of the UK’s first harnessed bridge swing.

Garden gave a smooth rendition of the patriotic Scottish tune as he prepared to be launched towards the water, but his notes took a brief tumble as the impact of the jump kicked in.

Impressively, he was able to recover his performance, only hitting a few off-notes when he reached the bottom. Nonetheless, he managed to play all the way through.

This is not Garden’s first time taking on extreme bagpiping – in August, the business owner set off on the Golden Eagle zipline in Durness, Scotland, while playing the wind instrument.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Scotland, Bagpipe bunjee jump, UK, Bungee jump, Scotland, Scotland the Brave, Stunt, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover