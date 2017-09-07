A bagpiper plays Scotland the Brave while doing a 50-metre bungee jump. And why not?

Here’s something you never thought you would see.

This is the daredevil moment piper Roddy Garden plunged 50m into the air from a bungee platform – while playing Scotland the Brave.

The stunt, which took place across a Perthshire gorge, was part of the launch of the UK’s first harnessed bridge swing.

Garden gave a smooth rendition of the patriotic Scottish tune as he prepared to be launched towards the water, but his notes took a brief tumble as the impact of the jump kicked in.

Impressively, he was able to recover his performance, only hitting a few off-notes when he reached the bottom. Nonetheless, he managed to play all the way through.

This is not Garden’s first time taking on extreme bagpiping – in August, the business owner set off on the Golden Eagle zipline in Durness, Scotland, while playing the wind instrument.