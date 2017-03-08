9 ways you can be a good feminist ally this International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate women, and that’s totally something men can get involved in doing too.

To honour the day, we’ve collected a handy list for how men can be the best feminist ally possible.

So what is a feminist ally? It’s normally the term used for men who accept and support the equality of women – and here’s how you can do it.

1. Do your research

How better to be an ally than by knowing your stuff? Read up on everything you can.

There’s no point trying to be a feminist ally if you know nothing about feminism – we recommend watching Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED talk “We Should All Be Feminists” as a brilliant jumping-off point.

2. Be aware of intersections

Intersectional feminism is not a radical ideal—it is a way of life. Start living it.#BadAssFeminists #Steinem #NastyWomenProject pic.twitter.com/LiPP6YaCg5 — Nasty Women Project (@NastyWP) March 2, 2017

Feminism isn’t cut and dry and can by no means exist on its own. Instead, it’s important to be aware of intersectional feminism – a phrase that was coined in 1989 which recognises that all parts of a woman’s experience come into play. This means that issues like racism, classism and homophobia also affect the feminist experience.

Therefore it’s important to realise that there is no one type of feminism, and each woman’s experience is unique and unequal and should be treated as such.

3. Listen to others

What better way to support the women around you than by listening to them?

Best yet, it also gives you the opportunity to learn more about feminism – added bonus!

4. Don’t let sexism slide

If you see sexism in your day-to-day life, call it out.

We’re not saying you have to play the role of a knight in shining armour rescuing a feeble woman from mean men (puh-lease), but instead if you see someone being sexist, make it known that that’s not okay. Easy as that.

5. Don’t mansplain

Didn't realize depth of mansplaining as a problem until I witnessed a man explain waffles to the woman who makes waffles at the waffle place — Steve Hely (@helytimes) March 1, 2017

We don’t even need to over-explain this one to you. Just don’t do it.

6. Check your privilege

So you’re trying to be the best feminist ally you can be – congrats! We salute you!

However, it’s always important to check your privilege. You, as a man, can empathise with the plight of women, but remember that you cannot relate to it – it is their story, not yours.

7. Change your everyday habits

Phrases like “throw like a girl” are so throwaway but merely serve to enforce gender stereotypes.

It’s so easy to just check the things you say – a small contribution you can make to helping women shatter the glass ceiling.

8. Broaden your horizons

The sad fact of the matter is that much of film, TV, literature and radio are dominated by men. But in your own small way, you can help support talented ladies in the arts by consuming all they have to offer – whether it’s by watching Broad City, reading Margaret Atwood’s The Edible Woman or listening to Laura Marling’s Reversal Of The Muse podcast.

And the best thing about this? These are all, shock horror, really fun things to do.

9. Stay positive

Sometimes, being a feminist or indeed a feminist ally can get a bit depressing. The world is still riddled with injustices which to many of us make zero sense.

But what you can do is stay positive and keep doing the best you can. It’s an uphill battle, but all you can do is be the best feminist ally possible.