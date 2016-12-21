9 ways to cat-proof your Christmas tree

Cats are the destroyers of Christmas trees.

Anyone who has ever owned a feline will tell you *horror* stories that involve cute purring creatures declaring war on tinsel and baubles you painstakingly decorated your tree with.

Now owners have come up with their own ingenious ways to finally get their revenge. And here they are, sharing ideas on how to cat-proof Christmas trees:

1. Put your tree on top of your hoover

I figured out a solution! :) #christmastree #cats #catsofinstagram #catproof #scaretactics #bissell #lifewithcats #coleandmarmalade A photo posted by Cole and Marmalade (@coleandmarmalade) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:59am PST

2. Go for space-age decor

Only One More Caturday Until Christmas!♡ Stay Warm!♡ #inspire#tistheseason#Christmas2016#onlyonemorecaturdayuntilChristmas#tinyurbancondo#interiordecorator#stylist#entrepreneur#organizerextraordinaire#catprooftree#minimal#simpleliving#barnwoodfloors#cozy#comfy#yegnights#catsofinstagram#beachhousevibe#liveyourbestlife#justafoodielookingforlove A photo posted by Lynne Kowalchuk (@beautifulanddifferent) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

3. Invest in a cactus tree

O kaktus, o kaktus, Wie sind deine aufkleber! #catprooftree A photo posted by Heather Cook (@heatherdiannecook) on Dec 1, 2015 at 4:43pm PST

4. Trim the branches of your tree

A cat proof tree! Priceless!! 😂😂😺🎄🎄 #bellaspetparentday #CatProofTree #FunnyCats #It'sThatTimeOfYear #Christmas #CelebrateYOU A photo posted by Pet Parent, LLC (@bellaspetparentday) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:13am PST

5. Don’t bother with foliage

6. Put your tree in a cage

#CatProofChristmasTree A photo posted by Eric Patton (@awfuleric) on Dec 2, 2014 at 6:16am PST

7. Hang it upside down

Handsome man hard at work !! #christmastree #handsomeness #catproofchristmastree A photo posted by Crystal (@criddlefiddlefaddle) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

8. Build a makeshift tree with your books

Book tree FTW. Also known as the only tree Kraig can't knock down. #booktree #catprooftree #booksonbooks #ilikebooks #acreativedc A photo posted by Bernadette Guzman Antoon (@mrs.guzman_antoon) on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

9. Go for a wall tree

🎄✨ #catproof #christmastree A photo posted by Ashley (@buggyqpup) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:13pm PST

And let it be the end of this:

Cat GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY