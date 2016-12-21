9 ways to cat-proof your Christmas tree

Cats are the destroyers of Christmas trees.

Anyone who has ever owned a feline will tell you *horror* stories that involve cute purring creatures declaring war on tinsel and baubles you painstakingly decorated your tree with.

Now owners have come up with their own ingenious ways to finally get their revenge. And here they are, sharing ideas on how to cat-proof Christmas trees:

1. Put your tree on top of your hoover

2. Go for space-age decor

3. Invest in a cactus tree

4. Trim the branches of your tree

5. Don’t bother with foliage

6. Put your tree in a cage

7. Hang it upside down

8. Build a makeshift tree with your books

9. Go for a wall tree

And let it be the end of this:

Cat GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
