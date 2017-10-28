9 of the world’s prettiest clock towers to act as your reminder that clocks are going back

British Summer Time comes to an end at 2am on October 29 when the clocks will go back one hour.

People regain the hour they “lost” in March when the clocks went forward.

To help everyone remember that the clocks need resetting here’s a collection of beautiful clock towers from around the world.

1. Old City Hall, Prague

(Freeartist/Getty Images)

The gothic core of the building dates from the end of the 13th century and the tower was completed in 1364. It stands 69.5 metres high. The astronomical clock was built in 1410 with refinements and additions over the years.

In 2010 it celebrated its 600th anniversary.

2. Clock Tower, Makkah Royal Hotel

(Zaihan/Getty Images)

Also known as Abraj Al-Bait, this is the world’s tallest clock tower and stands in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The clock face measures 43 metres in diameter.

3. Eastgate Clock, Chester

(CaronB/Getty Images)

This is the second most photographed clock in the UK after the Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben and stands on Eastgate, Chester. The red and gold clock was added to celebrate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897 but not unveiled until her 80th birthday in 1899. The gate and clock are Grade I listed.

4. Philadelphia City Hall

(bwzenith/Getty Images)

The clock tower was the tallest building in Philadelphia until 1987. Atop of the tower stands a 27-tonne statue of William Penn, designed by Alexander Milne Calder.

5. Deira Clock Tower, Dubai

(WhiteLacePhotography/Getty Image)

Standing in the middle of a roundabout, The Deira Clock Tower in Dubai was built to celebrate the country’s first oil exports in 1963. It was reconstructed in 1989, reported Gulf News.

6. Old Kowloon, Hong Kong

(RichieChan/Getty Images)

This clock tower was built in 1915 as part of a station which has since been demolished. The tower, which stands at 44 metres tall is now a Declared Monument subject to preservation rules.

7. Ferry Building, San Francisco

(pikappa/Getty Images)

The building has stood at the foot of Market Place for well over 100 years. It was built in 1898 and survived the devastating earthquake of 1906 and the subsequent fire which engulfed the city.

8. Elizabeth Tower, London

(Victoria Jones/PA)

It may be covered in scaffolding as restoration work continues on the Palace Of Westminster, but there’s no doubting its place in the list – even if it’s not quite up to scratch at the moment.

9. Old Joe, University of Birmingham

(Leuan/Getty Images)

Affectionately known as Old Joe, the Joseph Chamberlain Memorial Clock Tower is the world’s tallest freestanding clock tower at 100 metres high. It stands at the heart of the University of Birmingham’s Edgbaston campus and is named after the uni’s first chancellor. It now has it’s own Twitter account.