9 of the coolest places to visit in Stockholm’s bohemian island Södermalm

As you cross the bridge to Södermalm, one of the 14 islands that make up Stockholm, it’s immediately clear there’s a different vibe. This is where the Swedish capital’s hipster brigade hang out.

Delve into a world of bright, daring outfits and edgy haircuts by exploring the streets around SoFo and Mosebacke, and save a few krona to spend in these trending spots…

1. Grandpa

You’ll want to buy everything in this playful store

Grandpa, Stockholm ??@markbage for @91magazine guide to Stockholm's most photogenic spots – love this capture of @grandpastore #shopdisplay #sharingaworldofshops A post shared by The shopkeepers (@the_shopkeepers) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Shop to a great soundtrack in this hipster store, where sophisticated, minimalist clothing hangs off a swing, and a ladder leads to a viewing platform decorated with art. DJs and live bands even play downstairs sometimes in the evenings. Meanwhile upstairs, there’s an assortment of clothes from fresh Swedish labels, jewellery and fun knick-knacks for your home. Look out for items by Swedish clothes label Brixtol, with jackets and knitwear inspired by Sixties mod culture and British workwear. But prepare to splurge in Grandpa – their clothing is very cool, but very pricey.

Find it: Södermannagatan 21

2. Urban Deli

Indulge in a picnic lunch

Urban deli goodness ???? A post shared by Georgia (@geewhizz7) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Popular with the in-crowd, this brunch place doubles up as a grocery store, with deli counters, fresh fruit and veg stalls and a decadent juice bar to walk past before sitting down at a table. With leafy space Nytorgsparken directly across the road, Urban Deli is the perfect place to grab a coffee – or maybe a naughty brunch cocktail (go for a Hugo, 120 SEK) – and then select fresh picnic items from the store section of the restaurant to take and eat outside. Make sure you check out the graffitied steps on the way up to the toilets and the rainbow lights adorning the wall.

Find it: Nyrtoget 4

3. Konstart + Snickars records

Browse dusty vinyl in a mate’s living room

If only this record shop could be my living room ??#Stockholm A post shared by Georgia (@geewhizz7) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Started back in 1995 by DJ Mika Snickars, this record shop, which doubles up as a music venue, is famous for its bargain bins of second-hand vinyl – with a focus on dance and hip hop. There are comfy sofas to sink into while you listen – making it feel like someone’s living room – and DJs play once a week until midnight. There’s also a small art gallery attached to the front, where a variety of craft classes take place. The unassuming blue front door looks like it leads to someone’s private house, so you’ll have to look hard to find it.

Find it: Hökensgata 11

4. Green Laces

Stock up on eco trainers

A selection of the vegan trainers on sale (Green Laces)

For all your vegan-friendly footwear needs, Green Laces is the place to go. It has Sweden’s best range of sustainable footwear and accessories, which are vegan, Fairtrade and mostly organic (grab a funky pair of Veja WATA sneakers for 995 SEK). But that’s not all this store has to boast about. As with many places in Södermalm, there’s a trend for mixing interests. So, why not mix shoes with tattoos? Green Laces also has a tattoo parlour at the back – head in if you’re feeling spontaneous…

Find it: Hökens Gata 7

5. Stockholms Stadmission

Shopping for a very good cause

The greatest collection of egg cups I've ever seen #stockholm A post shared by Georgia (@geewhizz7) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

This superb second-hand store stocks a variety of mind-blowing finds – including a section dedicated to egg cups of all sizes, shapes and patterns for around 20 krona each. The money from sales is used to pay salaries of those working in the store, and the rest goes to homeless people. So, not only is that real leather rucksack an absolute steal, it’s also worth buying for doing your bit as well.

Find it: Hornsgatan 58 and Skånegatan 75

6. Caf é String

The best place for a bargain brunch

From the chairs you sit on, to the huge cups brimming with tea – everything in this retro diner-style restaurant is for sale. A young crowd come for fika (go for coffee) or breakfast at weekends. At 80 SEK for their weekend breakfast buffet, this is one of the most affordable brunch spots in the city. Or, opt for feasting on sweet treats such as cinnamon buns and even (bizarrely) ice-cream. Try it on thick pancakes with lingonberries (70 SEK).

Find it: Nytorgsgatan 38

7. Meatballs For The People

One for adventurous carnivores

Friday – come and get them! #meatballs #meatballsforthepeople #bockholmengruppen #sofo #stockholm #life A post shared by Meatballs – For the People (@meatballsforthepeople) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Anyone who’s hoping for a slightly clichéd but oh-so-delicious meal of Swedish meatballs should head to this restaurant, bar and shop rolled into one. The meatballs come in 14 different flavours; simply choose your meatball and then choose how to have it – either with classic cream sauce, mashed potatoes and lingonberries, spaghetti or in a salad with butternut squash. Or, if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, how about bear or elk?

Find it: Nytorgsgatan 30

8. Omnipollos Hatt

Sip creative beers

One Trick Pony saved my rainy day ?? there's nothing like a good sour beer #omnipolloshatt #sourbeer A post shared by Anni Santaniemi (@annieliisa) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Head to this microbrewery for the blackcurrant flavoured Nordic sour ale – it really is sour. Other beers to try include outlandish concoctions such as the marshmallow stout – you’re looking at anything from 35 to 90 SEK for 20cl. The bar ups its cool credentials with several plants in giant plastic bowls hanging from the ceiling. There’s also a pizza oven, in case your stomach needs a little lining (from 100 SEK).

Find it: Hökens Gata 1A

9. APLACE

Time to restock your wardrobe

A peek inside the store (APLACE/PA)

Forget H&M – APLACE is the Swedish clothing brand you’ll covet from now on. A bit more upmarket – which, admittedly, the prices reflect – this store is found in the Bruno Galleria, a small but fashionable mall on the main street in Södermalm. Must-buy items include oversized shirts and cool pinafores.

Find it: Götgatan 36