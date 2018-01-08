8 things you only know if you’re secretly glad it’s January

After the festive fun of the Christmas period, January has a pretty dodgy reputation.

People complain of coming down with the “January blues” and moan about how grey the month is, without any parties or presents to perk up the chilly days.

However, we’re just not sure we totally agree with the rude analysis that January is the armpit of the year. It might not be the most popular opinion, but some of us are actually relieved it’s January…

1. You’re sick of parties

...I feel so bad for my liver during the fall/ winter months: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Eve. Not to count the random days I drink in general. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Steve Wilkins, Jr. (@DwayneJay) December 3, 2017

Whether you’re the type of person who detoxes or not, chances are you’re going to feel a bit healthier in January. Why? Probably because you’re not out drinking mulled wine every night and then following it up with mince pies during the day.

If you make a conscious effort to be healthier this month or not, regardless, there are likely to be less cheese boards around for you to absent-mindedly snack on.

2. You can catch up on all the TV you’re behind on

Sure, Christmas is brilliant, but do you know what really took a hit during the festive period? Your TV watching. Luckily, January is a time of year where you’re not expected to actually leave your house for drinks or parties every night of the week – in fact, that kind of behaviour is actively discouraged.

So now you can stay in your PJs and catch up on all the boxsets you’ve fallen behind on. Trust us: by the end of the month everyone you know will be up to date on the new series of The Crown.

3. Sleep is another thing you can work on

Thanks to all the aforementioned Christmas shenanigans, bets are your sleeping schedule is out of whack. Luckily for you, in January the nights are dark and social plans are thin on the ground, so you can catch up on the much-needed Zzzs you deserve.

4. Gym membership is cheaper

There’s no doubt most gyms try their best to play into the toxic culture of New Year’s resolutions. Gym memberships are slashed in a desperate attempt to cash into this “New Year new you” mentality.

However, you can take advantage of this, whether you believe in resolutions or not. You should be happy with how you already are, but there’s no harm in shopping around and getting a sweet gym membership deal.

5. You don’t have to battle crowds wherever you go

The festive period is just a bit tiresome in terms of crowds. It seems like wherever you go you’re battling a million people, and that can get seriously irritating.

But come January, you can still do fun wintry things like ice skating or even shopping, without having to contend with what seems like half the world joining you.

6. You can spend some much needed alone time

Family time is great, of course. But as fun as spending time with your family is, it has its trying moments, so the solitude of January is actually quite welcome. Instead of having to spend a whole lot of time with your family (who range in levels of judgement about your life), you can have some quality me-time, safe in the knowledge your next family gathering isn’t for ages.

7. You can start planning holidays

Can’t wait to get a holiday booked for next year,hating this weather far too much! — Jordan brown✨ (@jordannbxo) December 11, 2017

If you’re anything like us, you well and truly used up all of your holiday allowance in 2017. But luckily, a new year means everything is refreshed and suddenly you’ve got a whole new holiday allowance in the bank. It’s the perfect opportunity to start booking off time for your next getaway.

8. You can put 2017 behind you

2017 has taught me a lot, but i damn sure won't miss it. — Stephanie🌷 (@StephGibbs6) December 8, 2017

2017 was a rollercoaster year. Politics got messy, we saw just how widespread sexism and sexual abuse truly is, the news was overwhelmingly depressing – it was all pretty exhausting.

But now it’s 2018, which means one thing: a clean slate, a fresh start and a chance to put last year behind us. No need to be weighed down by everything that happened; use the new year as a mental break and the opportunity to look forward. For us, that’s a pretty great reason to love January.