8 things that were the wrong colour in 2016

Let’s face it, so much about 2016 was just wrong.

However, rather than embark on another apocalypse-predicting rant we thought we would take you through an alternative rainbow spectrum of things that were the wrong colour this year.

1. The Olympic pool in Rio

Someone or something made this pool angry (Mike Egerton/PA)

This one was obvious. The putrid green of the Olympic diving pool at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in Rio De Janeiro was the talking point of the Games – and it looked so wrong it’s unnatural.

In fairness, despite suggestions of pee, it turned out it was algae which was causing the viridescent hue so maybe it was natural – but just look at these poor souls diving in it.

Swim for shore! (Mike Egerton/PA)

The greenness was so bad the pool was closed for a time – and that’s just wrong.

2. Donald Trump’s face

Time's Orange Person of the Year: Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/QneKGx3OoH — (((Buzz))) (@Burger_Buzz) December 8, 2016

Presumably, all of Donald Trump’s skin is that same surprising shade of orange, but it’s his face which really stands out as a shining beacon of wrongness.

Now we know Trump’s skin wasn’t orange. It’s just on the way to turning red. pic.twitter.com/7qXVfVfFNV — Dave Pell (@davepell) December 11, 2016

The new year will see ushered in the first orange president of the United States – but we’re not 100% convinced that’s an achievement to be celebrated.

Human skin isn’t orange, and if you’re going to use that much fake tan be prepared to take some flak. Although…

I wanted to see what he would look like without the fake tan and now I want my mom. pic.twitter.com/ZMLUTaHOxR — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) April 4, 2016

AGH! Make it orange again!

3. This seagull that fell in curry sauce

Gull falls into a vat of curry!! Watch to the end to see him today!: https://t.co/jq7PkM43oS via @YouTube — Vale Wildlife Centre (@wildliferescuer) June 9, 2016

Sticking with all things a wrong shade of satsuma, we move on to yet another orange character – but one that squawks rather than tweets.

This little guy had what you’d think would be once-in-a-year bad luck and fell in a big vat of curry. But wait…

4. This other seagull that fell in curry sauce

IT'S HAPPENED AGAIN! Second seagull falls into a vat of curry near Tewkesbury 😂 pic.twitter.com/jyh3G5k9iP — Hayley Mortimer (@HayleyMortimer) August 8, 2016

Yes, it happened twice. Gulls – sort it out for 2017.

Also, why are there vats of curry lying about everywhere and why can’t we find them?

5. All the footballers’ hair

The Welsh national flower is the daffodil but come on Aaron (Joe Giddens/PA)

Where do we start with this? For some reason in 2016 it seemed half of the world’s most popular sport seemingly gained an addiction to hydrogen peroxide.

Aaron Ramsey, Phil Jones and even Lionel Messi were all in on the act to name but a few. German international defender Mats Hummels even squeezed himself in as a late entry in the last weeks of 2016.

Hummels lost a bet, but it’s still wrong (Matthias Schrader/AP)

And, of course, there was this guy.

A golden nest (Adam Davy/PA)

Possibly not the greatest idea to draw so much attention to yourself when you aren’t the most popular with your club’s fans.

6. Lionel Messi’s leg

Looking innocent Leo (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

A few years ago the above picture is what the most gifted footballer in the world looked like.

Nowadays the brilliant little Argentinian is painted in an entirely different way – literally.

As if today hadn't been bad enough - the greatest left leg of all time has been ruined. Lionel Messi, what have you done? pic.twitter.com/LVQUGhYOgc — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) November 9, 2016

We know it’s a lot to take in. Aside from the bleached hair and beard though, it’s that leg which we’re picking out as the wrong’un.

Lionel Messi's new tattoo. pic.twitter.com/OPmGANNKON — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) November 9, 2016

There are no words.

7. This charcoal ice cream

Okay so it’s one thing having ice cream as black as night, we understand that’s wrong anyway – but the fact it’s charcoal which colours it?

You remember in Pirates of the Caribbean when Barbossa – the “bad guy” – says he and his crew are cursed and amongst other ailments food turns to ash in their mouths? This ice cream has cut out the middleman.

Black ice cream 🍦 "Coconut Ash" in NY. Turns your tongue black! Tastes like charcoal + coconut. My new fave! #먹방 pic.twitter.com/cnDxyxuzKL — $HIИB ◄► 신비 (@RealShinB) November 17, 2016

mMm charcoal and coconut. That tongue is all wrong too.

8. Rainbow bagels

Just finding out about these now... So, who's coming up to @thebagelstore in New York with me next weekend?? 😁🌈#rainbowbagels #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/lpbFEYIlfa — Alex Kirby (@HPBSalex) December 10, 2016

You know when you were a kid and you used to try eating play-dough?

That’s what these multicoloured abominations from The Bagel Store in New York represent – that animalistic, childish desire to eat something colourful like the food in the movie Hook.

Who says you can't have a party in your mouth for breakfast? 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SzzBAjxw7h — Scot Rossillo (@thebagelstore) December 15, 2016

We say you can’t Scot.