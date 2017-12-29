8 pictures of animals which don’t seem all that happy to be in the snow
29/12/2017 - 15:04:00
Parts of northern England and Scotland woke up to thick blankets of snow on Friday morning after Britain saw one of the coldest nights of the year.
And while off-work adults and children got to play in the snow and create an army of snowmen, some animals weren’t all that impressed with the drop in temperatures.
Like…
These horses in a snow-covered field in Loxley in north Sheffield.
These chilly Highland cattle by the A66 in Durham.
These sheep in a field near Chesterfield.
And, of course, camels in Richmond, North Yorkshire.
But for dogs, the snow was just another opportunity to look cute…
Temperatures dropped to to minus 12.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight on December 28/29 while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing.
More of the white stuff is forecast along with winds of up to 70mph. The heaviest snowfall of 5cm-10cm is expected in parts of northern England, with up to 15cm over higher ground.
