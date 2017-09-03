8 perfect examples of why ‘this folder is empty’ memes are about to take over the internet
“This folder is empty” is a cluster of four words usually reserved for feelings of annoyance, frustration and a desire to give up your search for those photos you think you accidentally deleted on holiday.
Now though, it’s the latest meme in town. Here’s an explanation on how it all works, illustrated by eight of the best attempts at the joke so far…
1. It helps explain workers’ struggles
📂 me— وانيـ (@medicenes) September 2, 2017
└📁 study
└📁 motivation
└⚠️ this folder is empty
Work? Who needs it? Right?
2. It lets fans support their favourite bands
📂Music— saumya (@tylerspolaroids) August 30, 2017
└📁Fall Out Boy
└📁Bad songs
└⚠️ This folder is empty
📂Music— childish sadbino (@datassque) August 30, 2017
└📁Tyler, the Creator
└📁Bad songs
└⚠️ This folder is empty
It doesn’t matter if you don’t know the band or artist or don’t agree – it’s all a beautiful example of the formula.
3. It helps you think about dogs
📂 jokes about pets— Dad Jokes (@dadtellsjokes) August 31, 2017
└📁 dogs
└📁 bad boys
└⚠️ this folder is empty
Are you not thinking about dogs right now? Think about dogs.
4. It lets sports fans vent their frustration
📂 Mizzou Football— Taylor (@Tedmonds30) September 2, 2017
└📁 Defense
└📁 Talent
└⚠️ this folder is empty
📂Arsenal— B Larsen | Arsenal (@BLarsenAFC1886) August 31, 2017
└📁Warchest
└📁 Reserved Funds
└⚠️ This Folder is Empty
Insert the name of your team here.
5. It’s used by companies to complain about tippers
📂 people— Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 31, 2017
└📁 non-tippers
└📁 heart
└⚠️ this folder is empty
Have a heart.
6. It’s used by people to call out said companies
📂 Denny’s— jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 31, 2017
└📁 Servers
└📁 Livable Wage
└⚠️ This folder is empty https://t.co/0zBKmfnJjZ
Again, have a heart.
7. It helps people complain about road drainage
📂Uganda— Young Black King 👑♠ (@pyepar) August 30, 2017
└📁Kampala
└📁Roads with good drainage
└⚠️ This folder is empty
This is too important to ignore.
8. It allows for fourth wall breaks
📂Documents— Belk College Kickoff (@belkbowl) August 30, 2017
└📁Social Media Content
└📁 Offseason
└📁 Unused Memes
└⚠️ This Folder is Empty
The empty folder meets the movie Inception.
