8 perfect examples of why ‘this folder is empty’ memes are about to take over the internet

“This folder is empty” is a cluster of four words usually reserved for feelings of annoyance, frustration and a desire to give up your search for those photos you think you accidentally deleted on holiday.

Now though, it’s the latest meme in town. Here’s an explanation on how it all works, illustrated by eight of the best attempts at the joke so far…

1. It helps explain workers’ struggles

📂 me

└📁 study

└📁 motivation

└⚠️ this folder is empty — وانيـ (@medicenes) September 2, 2017

Work? Who needs it? Right?

2. It lets fans support their favourite bands

📂Music

└📁Fall Out Boy

└📁Bad songs

└⚠️ This folder is empty — saumya (@tylerspolaroids) August 30, 2017

📂Music

└📁Tyler, the Creator

└📁Bad songs

└⚠️ This folder is empty — childish sadbino (@datassque) August 30, 2017

It doesn’t matter if you don’t know the band or artist or don’t agree – it’s all a beautiful example of the formula.

3. It helps you think about dogs

📂 jokes about pets

└📁 dogs

└📁 bad boys

└⚠️ this folder is empty — Dad Jokes (@dadtellsjokes) August 31, 2017

Are you not thinking about dogs right now? Think about dogs.

4. It lets sports fans vent their frustration

📂 Mizzou Football

└📁 Defense

└📁 Talent

└⚠️ this folder is empty — Taylor (@Tedmonds30) September 2, 2017

📂Arsenal

└📁Warchest

└📁 Reserved Funds

└⚠️ This Folder is Empty — B Larsen | Arsenal (@BLarsenAFC1886) August 31, 2017

Insert the name of your team here.

5. It’s used by companies to complain about tippers

📂 people

└📁 non-tippers

└📁 heart

└⚠️ this folder is empty — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 31, 2017

Have a heart.

6. It’s used by people to call out said companies

📂 Denny’s

└📁 Servers

└📁 Livable Wage

└⚠️ This folder is empty https://t.co/0zBKmfnJjZ — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 31, 2017

Again, have a heart.

7. It helps people complain about road drainage

📂Uganda

└📁Kampala

└📁Roads with good drainage

└⚠️ This folder is empty — Young Black King 👑♠ (@pyepar) August 30, 2017

This is too important to ignore.

8. It allows for fourth wall breaks

📂Documents

└📁Social Media Content

└📁 Offseason

└📁 Unused Memes

└⚠️ This Folder is Empty — Belk College Kickoff (@belkbowl) August 30, 2017

The empty folder meets the movie Inception.