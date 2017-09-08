7 ways to bring down your supermarket bill

Do you come home from the supermarket laden with random ‘grab me now’ offers you wish you’d left on the shelf? And are you taken aback at the size of your bill?

With rising living costs placing a squeeze on the nation’s wallets, sticking to a budget can be tough.

But the supermarket could be a good place to start trying harder.

Here’s how you can avoid pitfalls at the supermarket and cut the cost of your bill:

1. Be organised

It’s easy when you’re whizzing around busy aisles to shove the nearest goods into your trolley, pushing up your bill and forgetting vital items you really need. An old-fashioned list, on paper or stored on your mobile phone, could help you stick to what you need.

2. Don’t be seduced

Supermarket layouts lure us past tempting items en route to the ones we intend to buy.

Items placed on shelves in our eye-line, bright, eye-catching special offer signs and tempting treats near the tills may all encourage us to spend more.

And while BOGOF (buy one get one free) offers may look like a good deal, do you actually need more than one item, and will you use it?

3. Try online shopping

(Thinkstock/PA)

Although you may have to factor in delivery charges, doing your supermarket shop online, from the calm of your home, may encourage you to stick to a budget, rather than make snap purchasing decisions when you’re out and about.

Shopping this way could help ensure you get everything you need. And if you change your mind about some items, you can remove them from your virtual basket with a simple click.

For those trying to stick to a specific spend, being able to easily pop items in and out of their virtual basket could be particularly helpful.

You may also be able to shave money off your online supermarket bill through cashback websites.

4. Don’t be a brand snob

The most expensive item doesn’t necessarily make it the best. Try swapping some of your regular brands for cheaper supermarket alternatives and see if you can taste the difference. Maybe you’ll miss your old favourites – or perhaps the saving you’re making will taste even sweeter.

MoneySavingExpert.com has a tool shoppers can use to estimate how much they could save by ‘downshifting’ items.

5. Don’t be a supermarket snob

(Thinkstock/PA)

Even if you have a favourite supermarket, try shopping elsewhere to see if you can make savings.

And make the most of any coupons and loyalty points on offer.

6. Don’t shop on an empty stomach

Shopping when you’re hungry could encourage you to fill your basket with items you don’t really need.

7. Don’t throw away your money

(Thinkstock/PA)

If you often end up throwing food in the bin, you might as well be chucking your hard-earned cash in there.

According to research from Sainsbury’s in the UK, £36.47 worth of food is wasted typically after a barbecue, with salad, burger rolls, hot dog buns, coleslaw and potato salad the most likely items to be thrown out.

More than a quarter (26.6%) of people admit throwing away uneaten salad if it’s been left uncovered outside, even for a short time, while 22% say fussy eaters account for some of their leftovers.

Sainsbury’s, which has a campaign called Waste less, Save more, has tips for using leftovers here.