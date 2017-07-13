7 things you’ll only know if you’re a competitive parent at Sports Day

It’s summer and the end of term is looming, which means one thing: Sports Day.

Parents tend to either love or hate the annual event, probably based on their own childhood experiences and abilities. But if it’s the sort of thing you quite enjoy, it’s likely you’re a teensy bit competitive, and have probably had all these thoughts in the space of a couple of hours…

1. Umm… you can’t help but think that all the kids are rubbish

It may sound harsh, but when Sports Day is relatively new (and by that we mean they’ve only been doing it for, what, five years?), kids seem to find it tricky to grasp the concept of, y’know, winning. They can be super-fast at running, but once that baton is placed in their hands, they fancy a leisurely jog instead.

2. You have to suppress the urge to say ‘I bet she gets picked last in PE’

It’s an awful, awful thing to say. You may well have been picked last yourself, but that does not stop you looking at the kid who makes no attempt to do anything at any speed and thinking this thought. Just make sure it stays inside your head.

3. You only share good races on social

All the parents are lined up with their phones, snapping pics and recording videos. But the only ones that make it on to social media show your little darlings looking good and/or winning.

4. You can’t stop cursing the hats

Space hopper race #sportsday A post shared by Claire Richardson (also Spreadbury) (@clarabell1979) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

It’s summer. It’s hot. And the school are making all the kids wear hats so they don’t get ill from sunstroke. It’s a good idea. Except every time they start properly running, the hat falls off. And then they stop running. And then they lose.

5. When your child does well, you whoop louder than everyone else

Look at them go! You’re so proud and involved in the moment, you start shouting their name really loudly, and then whooping when they win. It’s only when the race is over that you realise what an idiot you are and feel all the other parents’ eyes boring into your head.

6. You push your way to the front of the rope

“Oh, I know,” you sigh, “it’s so hard to actually see them, isn’t it?” This is a conversation you have about three seconds before pushing in front of toddlers and securing yourself a spot right at the front. Well, you’ve got to get a decent view so you can record it.

7. You’re secretly excited about the parents’ races

You chip in and chat with other mums and dads about how ‘totally embarrassing’ it is that you have to get involved with the races, but secretly you can’t wait to unleash your inner Usain Bolt, complete with winning lightning bolt/Mobot.