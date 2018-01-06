7 things you can do this weekend instead of heading out

By Anna O'Donoghue

After what seems like months of celebrations, catch-ups and work parties over the festive season, most of us are in the desperate need of hitting that reset button.

This means attempting such notions as ’dry January’ - aka ditching alcohol in the first month of the new year.

Just in case you're struggling, here are seven ideas to keep you busy while you avoid the temptation of the local.

1. Netflix / Duvet Day

Take the time to catch up on all those Netflix shows you keep hearing about.

Black Mirror, The Crown, Peaky Blinders etc …

A full series will take you right to the end of the month.

Step 1: Put on the kettle

Step 2: Log into your Netflix/Download the month free trial.

Step 3: Build a blanket fort

Step 4: ENJOY

2. Act like the kids

You could,

A) Think of the fun stuff your parents took you to when you were driving them nuts sulking inside the house - Roller skating, rock climbing, bowling, swimming etc.

Or,

B) Think of all the fun stuff your parents used make you do when you were driving them nuts sulking inside the house - Painting, crafts, board games or see number 1.

3. Get cultured

Find your local museum, theatre or gallery and find out what’s on or finally take a trip into that building you’ve always passed and said: “I must go in there someday”.

You might even discover your new favorite band, actor or hobby.

Though if it ends up being awful, at least you’ll feel that little bit more cultured.

4. Play photographer

Step up your instagram game.

Anyone can take a picture of a beautiful sunset on a clear evening.

#nofilter #instafamous #likeforlike

But not everyone can capture the fine lines of that January rain or your cat’s best pouts.

5. Brave the elements

Get out and embrace The Irish Weather.

Put back on your wellies, jacket and that scarf your nan knitted you, and go outside to take in those forty shades of green.

This is Ireland and we are proud of it!!

6. Try something different

Ever had your eye on one of those adventurous fitness classes but as it takes place on a Saturday/Sunday morning you decide to pass?

Well, now is your chance. Make every moment of that hangover-free morning count.

Aerial yoga here you come!

As they say, life begins at the end of your comfort zone.

7. If all else fails ...

Direct yourself here