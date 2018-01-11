7 things happening in Canada right now that show just how crazy cold it is

You might think that you’re a bit chilly at the moment, but you’re positively toasty in comparison to the Canadians.

It’s been a winter of extreme weather for the North American country – Toronto temperatures dropped as low as -23 degrees Celsius this mornth. With a winter storm set to hit the country this weekend, it looks like the freezing weather is going to continue.

As it’s been such an unusually cold winter, extreme things have been happening all over the country.

1. Parts of Niagara Falls have frozen over

(Aaron Lynett/AP)

If you want to get a feel of just how cold it is in Canada, you could do no worse than take a look at Niagara Falls. The popular tourist attraction, on the boarder between Canada and the US, is known for its vast rushing waterfalls, but even it isn’t immune to the cold and some parts have actually frozen over. Mist from the surging waters has been freezing instantly, meaning that trees, walkways, cliffs and everything else has a coating of white too.

2. People are ice skating down the street

Heading to an ice skating rink, or watching a game of ice hockey, is a popular activity for tourists and locals in Canada, but that’s not necessary this year. Some people have stepped outside their houses to find that entire streets have frozen over – they’ve decided to make the most of it though by skating down the roads. Now that really is how you make winter sports accessible for all.

3. Penguins have sought shelter from the cold

Apparently Calgary Zoo has had to bring their penguins inside because it’s too cold for them outside 😳 — OShay #FBPE (@oshaymoishe1) January 6, 2018

Even the penguins at Calgary Zoo, who are built for sub-zero temperatures, are finding it all a bit much! When the temperature dropped to below -25C all 51 of them had to be moved inside.

4. Windows have actually cracked

Maybe Canadians are used to brutal weather, but some aspects of the cold would definitely bewilder any tourists. For example, did you know that the weather can actually crack windows? Talk about the power of nature.

5. Bubbles have been freezing

More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open 😉)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017

Cracked windows are definitely inconvenient, but there are some pretty amazing aspects of the weather too. Some Canadians have been experimenting with bubbles, and have found that in the cold they can freeze over in a matter of seconds.

6. Flights have been disrupted

Travel Alert – January 11-12-13-14: Toronto (YYZ & YTZ), Montreal (YUL) & Ottawa (YOW). Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 10, 2018

Bad weather normally spells travel disruption, and this cold snap has brought chaos to Canada.

Freezing rain, snow, fog and extremely low temperatures have caused delays and cancellations from the start of January across Canada.

With the poor weather continuing, Air Canada has issued a travel alert from January 11 to January 14. If you are travelling to or around the country, check with your flight operator to see if there have been any cancellations.

7. New Year’s Eve celebrations were cancelled

BREAKING: New Year's Eve Canada 150 celebrations cancelled on Parliament Hill due to extreme cold. #ottnews — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) December 29, 2017

New Year’s Eve is normally a night for partying, but unfortunately festivities had to be cut short in parts of Canada thanks to the weather. Because it was so frosty, live music performances were cancelled in Ottawa, and festivities in Toronto were also scaled back.

Temperatures on New Year’s Day were record-breaking, with Ottawa’s mercury plummeting to -28.6C.