7 handmade Valentine’s Day gifts because it's too late to buy something now

You’ve messed up. It’s too late to buy a really meaningful Valentine’s Day gift and you’re better than a store-bought card and some corner shop flowers.

The only way you can redeem yourself now is to make something.

And spending time creating something is way more heartfelt anyway.

Here are some ideas to get you going.

1. Handmade map card

Have any of those throwaway Tube maps handy?

Cut them into heart shapes, stick them on a blank card and there you have it – a thoughtful handmade gift that you can rustle up on the train home.

Incorporate the stations you met at for extra brownie points.

2. Love heart bacon

Completely forgotten to get your loved one a gift so making them a Valentine’s breakfast instead?

Twirl your bacon into heart shapes and bung it in the oven at 200°C for 20 minutes. Sorted!

3. Romantic fruit drawings

Okay, this one is weird but desperate times call for desperate measures.

If you’ve left it too late to even make something, why not scribble a love note on what’s left in the fruit bowl?

You probably shouldn’t press too hard though – you could risk getting your loved one’s fruit all inky.

4. Pink icing-dipped treats

If in doubt – put some pink food colouring in whatever you’re baking on the day.

Or just a little bit of red, because that’s basically the same.

5. Scratch card vouchers

A little bit of soap and some children’s paint can make a scratch card Valentine’s card.

Write your surprises in pen and then colour over the top with a white crayon.

Mix two parts paint to one part soap and paint that over the top.

6. Pokeball card

If you’ve only got paper plates, some kids’ paint, and a split pin, you can still create a cute card for your Pokemon-obsessed beau.

This easy craft involves a little bit of cutting out, but the pokeball design is pretty easy to copy so don’t let the painting put you off.

7. Romantic pancakes

If you’re relying on making a special breakfast to keep yourself in their good books, put your usual crepe mix into a squeezy sauce bottle and you have everything you need for personalised pancakes.

They’ll be so impressed they won’t notice you didn’t bother to buy them anything.

Plus, it’s a good warm-up for Shrove Tuesday two weeks later – double win!