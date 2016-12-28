7 feelings we all go through on the first day back at work after Christmas

The worst thing about the Christmas break is that it has to come to an end.

And for many of us who (regretfully) decided not to book holiday up until the end of the year, today is the day reality comes crashing back down and our festive bubble is well and truly burst.

But to make yourself feel a bit better, remember you’re definitely not alone and that all this lot are going through these exact same feelings as you …

1. An overwhelming sense of dread and fear

2. Pure rage

3. Irrational jealousy

4. This sinking realisation

5. Bewilderment as to why you’re even there

6. Solidarity

7. Wishful thinking

But hey, at least if you work in retail you can claim this small victory.
