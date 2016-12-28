7 feelings we all go through on the first day back at work after Christmas

The worst thing about the Christmas break is that it has to come to an end.

And for many of us who (regretfully) decided not to book holiday up until the end of the year, today is the day reality comes crashing back down and our festive bubble is well and truly burst.

The worst when you're in work... 🤔 #backtowork pic.twitter.com/vOSDDlmdrr — The Retail Job Life (@RetailJobLife) December 28, 2016

But to make yourself feel a bit better, remember you’re definitely not alone and that all this lot are going through these exact same feelings as you …

1. An overwhelming sense of dread and fear

#backtowork I DON'T WANT TO GO!!!!!!!! — sandra walsh (@snadraw91029664) December 28, 2016

2. Pure rage

3. Irrational jealousy

#backtowork i am jealous of my cat. — Abhinav Johari (@abiezzjohr) December 28, 2016

4. This sinking realisation

Discovering all my work clothes are a lot tighter after Christmas #backtowork — Kylo Benjy (@KyloBenjy) December 28, 2016

5. Bewilderment as to why you’re even there

There are usually around 200 people in my work office. So far today, I have seen less than 10. Completely dead. #backtowork — Connor Eccott (@CJEccott) December 28, 2016

6. Solidarity

There is a collective somber mood at work today #backtowork — Edil (@edeliahD) December 28, 2016

7. Wishful thinking

But hey, at least if you work in retail you can claim this small victory.